Ronald Keith Chambers Jr., 50, of Tecumseh, Mo., died on June 17, 2020, at the Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark. He was born March 12, 1970, in Oak Bluffs, the son of Ronald Keith Chambers Sr. and Margaret C. Chambers of Edgartown.

Ronald was known by friends and family for his hard work, dedication to family, and his love for them. He was deeply loved, and will be greatly missed.

Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ann Chambers, and a son, Robert Christian Chambers. Ronald is survived by his parents; his daughters, Shelby Ann Chambers and Jaime Lynn Chambers; a son, Ronald Keith Chambers III; brothers Christopher R. Chambers Sr., James L. Chambers, and Nicholas Chambers; sisters Kimberly Mello, Margaret R. Chambers, and Christine C. Clayburn; and a granddaughter, Olivia Jean-Ann Chambers.

No local services are planned at this time.