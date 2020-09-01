State primary election is today

It’s primary election day. Polls are open across the Island for in-person voting through 8 pm.

There is a two-person race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate between incumbent Ed Markey and Joseph Kennedy III. On the Republican side, Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor are facing off.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and U.S. Rep. Bill Keating are running unopposed on the Democratic ballot. Joseph Ferreira is running for councillor and Daphne Devries is on the ballot for register of probate. There are no candidates for state representative, state senator, councillor, or register of probate on the Republican ballot, but Helen Brady is running for congress.

For the county commissioners, there are eight candidates on the Democratic ballot, but Hunter Moorman has asked voters to bypass his name. He decided not to run for the office too late for his name to be withdrawn from the ballot. There are no Republican candidates for county commission.

There is a Green Party ballot that does not include a single candidate for any of the offices on the ballot.

Prior to today’s voting, voters had the option to mail-in ballots — an option many took because of the ongoing pandemic — or to do early voting.

Voters can go to the following polling places for in-person voting:

Aquinnah Town Hall

Chilmark Community Center

Edgartown Town Hall

Oak Bluffs library meeting room

Tisbury Emergency Services Facility

West Tisbury Public Safety Facility