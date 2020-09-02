Focus should have been on first-timers

To the Editor:

The article in last week’s MV Times (“Vineyard Grocer granted license,” August 26), which mentioned the appointments to the Tisbury finance and advisory committee neglected to mention a significant result of the decision. It is unfortunate that the reporter focused on perceived conflicts of interest, which in all cases are professionally handled by the State Ethics Commission as part of the appointment process, and are not unusual in a small town like Tisbury.

The more important story is that the three people who are filling the vacancies are first-time volunteers! While every town committee is grateful for the dedicated people who’ve been generous with their time and skills year after year, we also need to engage more taxpayers in town government, especially younger people with families. The vacancies on the finance and advisory committee are nine-month appointments, from now until the next town election, and a great opportunity for newcomers to get experience before hopefully running for office next spring.

Nancy Gilfoy

Tisbury

Gilfoy is chair of the finance and advisory committee. –Ed.