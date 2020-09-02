Tisbury: Good food and conversation

Heard on Main Street: We could learn a lot from crayons: Some are sharp, some are pretty, some are dull, some have weird names, and all are different colors … but they all exist very nicely in the same box.

It is sort of sad to think that crayons are smarter than a lot of us humans.

Could we have asked for a more pleasant weekend? I was delighted because I could have all the windows open, and sleeping was so easy.

Saturday evening I enjoyed a good meal and conversation with a visiting relative. He has a house on-Island, but can only be here occasionally. He brought a delicious homemade supper to share on my back deck. It certainly helps that he is such a grand cook. He had made a vegetable stew and salad. He brought a lovely wine and crusty bread to top it off. It felt like a celebration.

I think I have only shared meals with each of my kids alone, since early March. This treat was such fun that I look forward to doing it again.

Even more interesting events are coming to us through the efforts of our library. Beginning in October, the Vineyard Haven and West Tisbury libraries will co-host a new book discussion group on Zoom, reading the works of Anthony Trollope. The book is “Doctor Thorne,” and will be available in hard copy or e-book from your library. The group will be led by Myra Stark and Dee Leopold.

I have only read a little of Trollope, so I will look forward to learning more. I did not read this book, and understand it is the best one to start with. We are so fortunate to have people offering their time, even if we would so much rather have been able to see them in person.

You have your choice of Sunday or Monday evenings at 5 pm. When you have decided, you can email Dee at dleopold@clamsnet.org.

My Subaru has a recall that has been waiting to be fixed. I finally got pushed into doing it now, even with the virus lurking. But I feel so blessed. I have a wonderful neighbor who has been doing an awful lot to keep me going through all of this. And he has agreed to take my car over to Falmouth. Now all I have to do is to try to get a ferry ticket. Not the best time of year for that, is it?

Nina Nelson, an 11-year-old from Vineyard Haven, witnessed a woman hit a parked car at the Chilmark General Store. Even as the woman sped away, Nina remembered the entire license plate and relayed it to Noah Stobie, the policeman who arrived on the scene. The police were able to track down the woman based on Nina’s report. What a responsible child.

I am amazed at the new words that creep into our vocabulary and seem to catch on very quickly. I think that most of the newly formed words that stick show their meaning rather cleverly. A crowded foreign airplane flight caused many passengers to complain, saying that the problem was that there were so many “covidiots” on the plane. That word is very clear, and we all know who they are. We even see some on our Island.

A friend mentioned that many of our visitors have decided to move to the Island after they see how careful most of us have been to keep the infections here at a low level. Someone said a renter simply offered too much to buy the house. They just had to accept it, though they had not planned to sell right now. The realtors have been reporting higher numbers of sales in the “middle range,” which may be good for all of us.

The M.V. International Film Festival runs from Sept. 8 to 15. This year you can attend in person — limited to 25 people — or attend virtually, from home. Contact the M.V. Film Society for the list of films, tickets, and more information.

I had a doctor’s visit last week. And I had to admit that I had gained a few pounds waiting for the virus to go away. I accept that I sometimes copy my dog’s habit of wandering the house looking for food. Of course, my son said that the name COVID-19 simply indicated the number of pounds one should expect to gain.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out Sunday to Mike Ciancio. Happy birthday to Craig Sias on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Experience is something you don’t get until just after you need it.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.