Vineyard Haven library offers virtual programs

While the library building is closed, staff will offer online workshops using the video meeting platform Zoom. To register or for more information, contact program coordinator Anne McDonough at amcdonough@clamsnet.org. Attendance for all programs may be limited, and you will need internet access to participate.

On Tuesdays at 9 am, join the library’s weekly French conversation group, Conversation en Français. All levels are welcome. For more language learning support, try Mango Languages, an online language-learning system available to library cardholders.

Every month on the third Thursday at 1:30 pm, the Library Book Group meets for online discussion. Monthly book selections are available as Overdrive eBooks, as well as in print format via request. Everyone is invited to join the group. September’s selection is “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” by Olga Tokarczuk.

On the third Monday of the month at 10 am, join the library for Advance Care Planning with Healthy Aging M.V. Sharing your wishes for end-of-life care can bring you closer to the people you love, a press release from the library states. No guide and no single conversation can cover all the decisions that you and your family may face, but a conversation can provide a shared understanding of what matters most to you and your loved ones. Join the conversation to gather the toolkit. Register at bit.ly/3jvl0Ml.

Adult Crafts with Creativebug can be scheduled any time you like. Join the library every month, at your leisure, for a featured project at the new online arts and crafts resource “Creativebug.” Create your Creativebug account by visiting creativebug.com/lib/marthasvineyard and entering your 13-digit library card number. September’s featured project is “”Handmade Books.” Handmade book kits will be available to pick up at the library by emailing Jennifer at jrapuano@clamsnet.org to arrange for pickup, while supplies last.

Each week the Youth Services librarians create Take and Make bags filled with themed educational activities. Virtual Storytime and video tutorials on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages enhance the Take and Make bag activities. Bags are available for pickup on Fridays from 3 to 5 pm on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, contact Emily LaPierre, the children’s librarian. Teen Take and Make craft bags are also available weekly, with pickup on Sundays at 3 pm. Young adult librarian Jennifer Rapuano can provide the details.

Learn how to use Zoom on the Zoom Channel on Youtube. Videos created by Zoom staff will show you how to sign up for a free account, download Zoom software on your computer and the Zoom app on your phone, as well as learn the ins and outs of scheduling, joining, and participating in meetings. If you need more help, contact the library to set up a Zoom practice session with one of the librarians.