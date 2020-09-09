A knight of poetic music

Enjoy a live concert by singer David Behnke and pianist David Rhoderick as they perform Robert Schumann’s German Romantic song cycle, “Dichterliebe” (A Poet’s Love). They will treat you to the original version composed in 1840, which has four songs that were not included in the first edition. The song texts tell an emotional story about a sorrowful knight and a dancing fairy. To experience this dynamic piece on Friday, Sept. 11, at 8 pm, contact the Edgartown library for a Zoom invitation: programs@edgartownlibrary.org, 508-627-4221.