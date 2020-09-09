Tisbury: Maritime art show comes to Island

It will be good to have the YMCA opening up, at least partially. Mostly because soon it will be too cold outside for my early morning walks.

I did not know Bob Dutton well, but I thoroughly enjoyed his talks explaining filming methods, whether referring to the effects of certain camera angles or the uses of music in setting the scenes. So many of us got pleasure as well as information from him telling us about the tricks of the trade. His family should know that several of us will miss him, because we think of him often when we become aware that certain moments are occurring in a film, and we remember what he told us.

Did you know that the Martha’s Vineyard Museum is a member of Museums for All, which offers free admission to recipients of SNAP benefits? Museums for All wants to encourage all individuals to visit and enjoy museums regularly. Up to four individuals are allowed admission on one EBT card.

On Monday, Sept. 28, Dr. Peter Neilley will tell you Why the Seas Rise at 7 pm via Zoom, hosted by the Vineyard Haven library. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Neilley is a scientist and meteorologist with a career developing weather-forecasting technologies. Climate change and rising seas are nearly synonymous on the Vineyard, and the causes for the rising seas are much more involved than just melting ice caps. In this talk, he will look at why the seas rise, how much we can expect them to rise, and some of the consequences we can expect on the Vineyard.

The Louisa Gould Gallery has opened the wonderful Martha’s Vineyard Maritime Show: Ship to Shore to showcase the work of renowned maritime painters. This replaces the annual Mystic Museum Art Gallery’s International Invitational Show. The Mystic Museum Art Gallery has just closed permanently. Many of the works in this show were approved and vetted for the 2020 Mystic Show. You can enjoy this art online or by appointment. The folks at the Gould Gallery are excited to have this become an annual show on Martha’s Vineyard.

You should note that works by Paul Beebe, Frauke Klatt, and Charles Fran Kenney are also on the gallery wall. The show runs until Nov. 1. Many of the featured artists are members of the American Society of Marine Artists. The gallery is open 11 am to 5 pm, with private viewings at 10 am or 5 pm. Call with any questions, 508-693-7373, or Louisa’s cell, 917-327-9229.

Tom Dresser has another new book, though he says “Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard” is very different from his usual work. The new book explores the supernatural on our Island. It deals with ghosts and otherworldly phenomena, all on Martha’s Vineyard. It will be available Monday, Sept. 21, at bookstores and at thomasdresser.com.

It was already too late when I realized that I missed the Kentucky Derby. This is the first time I hadn’t picked a favorite and looked forward to watching in very many years. I never saw the Derby in person, though I did make it to the Preakness. There is just something so festive about these races. For years we lived in Maryland near a horse racetrack, which was my first real introduction to horse races. It certainly helped that I had a very knowledgeable friend who taught me a lot about what to look for in judging the horses.

You may be interested in Jordanian petroglyphs or their preservation. Learn more about samples from long ago, and what we can understand from them. Duncan Caldwell, a prehistorian and writer, will speak at 7 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 15, through our library at Zoom.

The library is also offering an online talk with Alice Early, author of “The Moon Always Rising.” This lyrical novel transports readers from lush tropics to rugged highlands. It explores how the power of forgiveness can help us to fix whatever is broken. That is 7 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 22, by Zoom through our library; amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Happy anniversary to Chuck and Ann Downing on Sunday.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Deborah Giuffre. Sunday belongs to Clara Rabbitt. Wish the best on Monday to Joyce Stiles Tucker. Cheers to my son-in-law Kevin Olson on Tuesday. Happy birthday to Stephen Hammond on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Be kinder than necessary, because everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.