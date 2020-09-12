John Early, master builder and civic stalwart, dies at 74. 

John Early, a former West Tisbury selectman and a longtime master builder, died Friday from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, according to his sister, Alice Early. He was 74. John was at the Bridges of Mashpee, a memory care assisted living facility where he’d been for about a year. His wife Shakti was at his side when he passed, Alice said.

Alice described her brother as a “wonderful” man who was good humored and “very ironic always” and dedicated to his local community.

“Often didn’t say much — implied more than he said,” she said. “He was kind of a rock for the family, kind of the way he was in the community.”

Alice said of his long resume of community service, the West Tisbury Fire Department, where he was a deputy chief, was especially dear to him.

“That mattered a lot to him,” she said. “It really did.”

“He went to radio check every Sunday long after he was able to serve.” In essence, he was a “very warm, very caring” man, she said.

Clarence “Trip” Barnes described his passing as “a great loss to the Vineyard and a loss of a good friend to an awful lot of people.”

“He had a good reputation,” Barnes said. “which is hard to hold up in this day and age.”

In 2014, he was honored with the Spirit of the Vineyard Award from Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard. “Intertwined with what you do is who you are. In recognizing John

Early’s remarkable array of contributions to our community’s life extending for more than 40 years – selectman, volunteer fireman and EMT, board member – this year’s 17th Spirit of the Vineyard Award, given by Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, celebrates John’s service but

also character,” The Times wrote in an editorial about Early’s award. “John’s public contributions have always shown a bias toward getting things done – housing units developed, trails built, land conserved –but never at the expense of careful and thoughtful listening. He has also has been a first responder for 40 years. Watching John discreetly take a call while out to dinner with friends and then slip quietly away to rush to an automobile accident or a fire, knowing the suffering he would have to mediate on behalf of families and friends,was a lesson in community service at its most human and fundamental.”

The editorial also noted Early’s inability to say no. “While appropriately self-deprecating,

it’s not that John is a pushover; it just isn’t in his nature to turn aside a chance to be useful.”

In presenting the award to Early in 2014, Ron Rappaport ticked off a long list of Early’s accomplishments, which included his public service, but also recognizing him as one of the founders of the Vineyard House and president of Island Elderly Housing. “John Early’s tenure as a selectman was marked by decency, common sense, and respect for his fellow citizens,” Rappaport said.

A full obituary will appear later in The Times.