Penelope wins the Moffett

1 of 4

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Mo Flam took first place out of 29 contenders in the 43rd annual Moffett Race. The win, aboard his Alerion 28, Penelope, capped off a great season for the commodore of the Holmes Hole Sailing Association. The 20-mile course was a double triangle rounding buoys off the Nobska Light, Makonikey Head, and West Chop. A strong and steady north-northeast wind of 15 knots with higher gusts kept the sails well filled, while challenging seas made the 1½-mile beat to the East a wet one. Luckily the skies were clear, and the visibility endless. As Mo said, “The race committee picked a great course. It was a beautiful end to a good season, despite the pandemic.”

The second and third spots also went to Alerion 28s. Remarkably, all three crossed the finish within four minutes of each other after a three-hour, 45-minute race. Jim Dixon’s At Last was second, and Tamu, skippered by Tom Wescott, finished third.

This year the HHSA awarded the Jewett Cup to Alan Wilson, who had a consistently fine and successful summer singlehandedly sailing his Stuart Knockabout, Altius. This seasonal championship comes with a hitch, however: a 15-second-per-mile penalty in 2021. This year’s races featured fewer boats, but no less enthusiasm. All agree with Mo that, with luck, “next year will bring more boats and normal post-race get-togethers.”

Alan shared the Culkin Cup with Tom Wescott. This cup is the best attendance award, and the appearance of Tamu and Altius was a reliable part of the seascape on Thursdays and Sundays. It is awarded in honor of Dan Culkin, a longtime and enthusiastic Holmes Holer who rarely missed a race on his beloved Magic Time.

Finally, the Herreshoff invasion was very well received this summer. As many as six showed up for races on a shortened course, providing a visual treat as well as an example of close competitive spirit.

Postseason racing will begin soon, and continue until the last spar freezes, or less than three boats sign up. Please consult holmeshole.org for details.