Navy seeks public comment on Nomans Land

The U.S. Navy will hold a hearing and webinar on management and environmental mitigation efforts proposed for Nomans Land, a Chilmark island owned by the federal government. For roughly half a century the island served as a bombing range for military aircraft, primarily from the Navy. That activity has left the land there peppered with intact munitions, and fragments and residue from exploded or expended munitions. The unpopulated island now serves as a wildlife sanctuary. The Island has undergone several surveys and partial cleanup efforts.

As part of a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) process, the Navy must seek community commentary on what it plans to do next on Nomans Land.

Of the three possibilities the Navy has offered up to manage environmental issues and UXO (unexploded ordnance) on the Island, projects valued at $31 million, $11 million, and $0, the Navy wants to move forward with the $11 million project. This project largely relies on signage and other ways of keeping unauthorized people off the island and in removing munitions as they are discovered but not digging around for them. The more expensive $31 million project involves digging on the island and in the waters around it for UXOs and other debris. The Navy has stated in its remediation plan that all that digging would cause extensive habitat disturbance. The $0 plan involves doing nothing.

Beryllium, chromium, copper, lead, nickel, and zinc are among the metals found in the groundwater on the island, according to the Navy’s plan. Uranium is not mentioned but has been of concern to the Vineyard in the past. Chilmark town administrator Tim Carroll said the Navy was previously asked if Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft, which previously used the island for target practice, used depleted uranium ammunition. The town was told such ammunition wasn’t used, Carroll said. Depleted uranium is a radioactive heavy metal designed to penetrate heavy armor.

In a Sept. 9 letter to The Times, Falmouth resident Richard Hugus, who did civilian cleanup work at Otis Air Force Base and Camp Edwards, wrote that some of the munitions fired at Nomans Land “probably” contained depleted uranium. Hugus also called the Navy’s proposal a “whitewash” and a “disgrace”.

The public comment period began Sept. 15 and runs to Oct 15. Comments can be mailed to: Dave Barney BRAC Environmental Coordinator BRAC Program Management Office, East PO Box 169 South Weymouth, MA 02190

Comments can also be emailed to: david.a.barney@navy.mil

The webinar and hearing are slated for Sept. 29, 2020 at 7 pm and 8 pm respectively.