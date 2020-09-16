Friday, Sept 18, is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. According to an email from Dukes County Veterans Service Officer Bruce Montrose, this observance is held every third Friday of September, and honors those who were prisoners of war (POW) as well as those who are still missing in action (MIA).

National POW/MIA Recognition Day was first recognized through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter in 1979. In 1998, Congress officially established POW/MIA Day as one of the six days when the POW/MIA flag is required to be flown on certain governmental facilities. The other five observances are Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.

The POW/MIA flag was created by the National League of Families in 1972, and was officially recognized by Congress in 1990. It is a symbol of concern about U.S. military personnel taken as POW or listed as MIA. The POW/MIA flag should be no larger than the U.S. flag. It is typically flown immediately below or adjacent to the national flag, as second in the order of precedence.