School building committee to resume meetings

The Tisbury School Building Committee will meet for the first time in about a month Monday at 7 pm, to continue discussions of the renovation and addition project. Access to the meeting via Zoom is posted on the meeting agenda.

The architect for the project has developed renderings for Option 3, the preferred plan under consideration by the committee.

At a meeting Tuesday night, select board chair Jim Rogers, who is on the committee, said he and the town administrator continue to talk with a financial advisor about the potential effects on property taxpayers.