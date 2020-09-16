Work it out with FARM Institute

To the Editor:

We are deeply disappointed to learn that the Edgartown conservation commission has evicted the FARM Institute, managed by the Trustees of Reservations, from Katama Farm. Our families have enjoyed the summer program offerings at the FARM Institute for years, and shopped at the FARM Institute stand at the West Tisbury Farmers Market, and many of our children are regular summer campers. The FARM Institute is a key part of the special, magical combination of coastal and agricultural terrain that we love so much about the Vineyard.

And we have great respect for The Trustees of Reservations, and the improvements we have seen them make on their Vineyard properties — from the new teaching kitchen at the FARM Institute to the online reservation system that allowed its beaches to remain open during the pandemic this summer. We are writing to urge the Edgartown conservation commission to reconsider its decision and to work with the Trustees toward a future that preserves Katama Farm as a working farm, and that allows the FARM Institute to continue offering educational programs that benefit summer and year-round communities alike.

Dixie and John Noonan

Chevy Chase, Md.



Meredith and Aaron Dunn

Needham and West Tisbury

Cara Grayer Johnson and Jerry Johnson

Washington, D.C., and West Tisbury

Elizabeth and Patrick O’Hanlon

Irvington, N.Y.