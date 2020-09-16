Yard sales build for the future

To the Editor:

On Saturday, Sept. 5, Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard had its first Island-wide yard sale. Ten yard sales were held simultaneously in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven, and West Tisbury to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard’s next home build. In addition to the generous Friends of Habitat who held yard sales at their homes, dozens of other Friends donated additional treasures to the sales. The results were terrific!

Treasures were discovered by people who visited our 10 yard sales, new friends were made by HFHMV, and we now have a nest egg to begin building a new home for our next Habitat family.

Thank you to everyone whose generosity helped create a memorable day. Thank you for helping us to build hope and community.

Greg Orcutt, executive director

Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard