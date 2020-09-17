Nantucket sees 30 new COVID-19 cases in past two weeks

Nantucket has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, according to the State House News Service. Nantucket’s total number of confirmed cases (79) has eclipsed Martha’s Vineyards total confirmed cases (72). With the sudden rise in cases, Nantucket is now classified as the highest-risk “red” category, according to the Department of Public Health’s ranking of COVID-19 transmission levels.

Municipalities in Massachusetts are classified as “red” if they have average daily incidence rates of more than eight cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period. Nantucket’s is now at 18.9 per 100,000.

“I really want to emphasize that Nantucket is not just this isolated, rarefied vacation paradise for the wealthy that many may imagine,” State Sen. Julian Cuyr, D-Truro told the State House News Service. “Nantucket is actually a very diverse place. Particularly, it has a diverse workforce that supports its seasonal economy. This means this has a potential to be a difficult and dangerous situation.”

According to the news service, the board of health on Nantucket was meeting Thursday to consider what actions to take.

Meanwhile, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Since March, the hospital has tested 4,618 patients with 45 positives, 4,528 negatives, and 45 pending results. Thus far, the hospital has gone the entire month of September without reporting a new case.

The town of Aquinnah has also tested 278 people with zero positives, 270 negatives, and eight pending results.

TestMV has tested 13,769 with a total of 26 being positive, 13,191 negative, and 552 pending results.

The boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 72.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 25 individuals, or 35 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual. Only three of the cases are still being monitored by public health officials. All of the other cases are no longer symptomatic, and the patients have been released from isolation.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 72 confirmed cases, 45 are female and 27 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 16 are 20-29 years old, 10 cases are 60-69 years old, 13 are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and three are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

At the state level Thursday, there were 419 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s total to 124,139. The state also continues to see COVID-19-related deaths. On Thursday, 15 new deaths brought the total number to 9,051.