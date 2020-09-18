Complete the census form

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is urging EVERYONE to be counted in the 2020 census – citizens and non-citizens, documented and undocumented, year-round and seasonal. Data from the census steers more than a trillion dollars in federal funding for critical services such as health care, education, police and fire. It determines our representation in Congress. The private information you give is confidential and will not affect any services.

Go on-line to www.my2020census.gov to begin. You do not need a “pin” number, just click on “If you do not have a census ID” and complete the form. Seasonal residents should also complete the form, but enter zero for the number of people, so that the address is shown as counted. For help, call 844-330-2020.

Bea Phear

West Tisbury