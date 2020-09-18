Hospital reports new case Friday

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported a new case of COVID-19 Friday — it’s first this month.

The new case marks 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the hospital began testing in March. In total, the hospital has tested 4,638 individuals with 4,574 negative results and 19 pending results.

TestMV, the asymptomatic testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has tested 14,027 individuals with 26 positives, 13,463 negatives, and 538 pending results. The town of Aquinnah has tested 283 individuals with zero positive results, 278 negative results, and five pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 72.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 25 individuals, or 34 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual. Only three of the cases are still being monitored by public health officials. All of the other cases are no longer symptomatic, and the patients have been released from isolation.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 73 confirmed cases, 46 are female and 27 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 16 are 20-29 years old, 10 cases are 60-69 years old, 13 are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and four are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

At the state level Friday, there were 431 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s total to 124,570. The state also continues to see COVID-19-related deaths. On Thursday, 8 new deaths brought the total number to 9,059.

Meanwhile, Nantucket has reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, according to the State House News Service. Nantucket’s total number of confirmed cases (79) has eclipsed Martha’s Vineyards total confirmed cases (72). With the sudden rise in cases, Nantucket is now classified as the highest-risk “red” category, according to the Department of Public Health’s ranking of COVID-19 transmission levels.

Municipalities in Massachusetts are classified as “red” if they have average daily incidence rates of more than eight cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period. Nantucket’s is now at 18.9 per 100,000.