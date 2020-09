The Oak Bluffs planning board got its first glimpse at a consultant's design concepts for downtown Oak Bluffs. What do you think of the ideas? What do you think of the idea of parallel parking on Circuit Ave?

www.mvtimes.com/2020/09/16/parallel-parking-circuit-avenue/ ... See MoreSee Less

Parallel parking on Circuit Avenue? - The Martha's Vineyard Times www.mvtimes.com Larger sidewalks, altered parking, and a renovated Healey Square are all part of Oak Bluffs vision for its downtown streetscape. Members of the Oak Bluffs planning board and streetscape subcommitte...