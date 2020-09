Joseph Francis Duart III, 69, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, at the Cape Cod Hospital. He was the husband of the late Dorothy M. (Couto) Duart.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory can be made to Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, online at donate.justgiving.com/donation, or by mail at 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.