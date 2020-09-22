TestMV reports new confirmed case

TestMV reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday bringing the total number of confirmed cases tested at the asymptomatic testing site to 27.

TestMV, which is located at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has tested 14,325 individuals with 27 positives, 13,922 negatives, and 376 pending results.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported its first September case last Friday. That case marks 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the hospital began testing in March. In total, the hospital has tested 4,700 individuals with 4,643 negative results and 11 pending results. No hospital update was available on Tuesday.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 283 individuals. All of those tests have been reported negative.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 74.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 25 individuals, or 34 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual. Only three of the cases are still being monitored by public health officials. All of the other cases are no longer symptomatic, and the patients have been released from isolation.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate.

Of the 74 confirmed cases, 46 are female and 28 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 16 are 20-29 years old, 11 cases are 60-69 years old, 13 are 30-39 years old, nine are 20 years old or younger, four are 40-49, and four are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

At the state level Tuesday, there were 143 newly reported cases, bringing the state’s total to 125,866. The state also continues to see COVID-19-related deaths. On Tuesday, 11 new deaths brought the total number to 9,118.