55Plus: SHINE News: Don’t delay — Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15

Now is the time to review your Medicare plan options. A quick review could save you money in 2021. Medicare’s Part C (Medicare Advantage Plan) and Part D (Prescription Drug Plan) annual Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. Please make sure you review your 2021 Medicare options during this time period so that you have the most cost-effective plan for 2021.

During this annual Open Enrollment (Oct. 15 – Dec. 7), you will have a chance to CHANGE your plan. This change will take effect Jan. 1, 2021. SHINE Counselors can help you understand your plan’s changes, screen you for assistance programs, and discuss other options you may have. If you do not change your plan during this period, you may have to stay with your existing plan for another whole year. (Note: The open enrollment may not affect those with retiree coverage).

THERE WILL BE NO IN-PERSON SHINE APPOINTMENTS: Until further notice, all SHINE appointments will be telephonic. You can still call the senior center and make an appointment with a SHINE counselor for this year’s open enrollment, but the appointment will be by telephone. If possible, create a mymedicare.gov account before your appointment. This will expedite the process. Please be sure to have a list (or bottles) of your current medications ready for the appointment, and if you are a couple, please ask for two appointments. If we are unable to accommodate you during this short period, please call the regional SHINE office in Barnstable Village at 508-375-6762. SHINE is here to help.