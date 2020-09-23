Tisbury seeks participation in park survey

The recently appointed Tisbury open space and recreation committee has started their term with a survey on town parks. They are interested in learning how residents currently use the parks, what active and passive uses they would like to see implemented, and any other improvements they think would benefit the community.

The survey is online at surveymonkey.com/r/TisburyOpenSpaces. Paper copies will be available in the town hall lobby.

Organizers ask Tisbury residents to take time to participate in this survey, and share the link with friends and family members.

For information on the Tisbury open space and recreation committee, which addresses the town’s parks and recreation opportunities and facilities, go to the planning board section of the town website.