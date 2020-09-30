Edgartown: Autumn hiking group

It’s been so nice to have the warmer temperatures back after a week of cold and wind. That was a harsh week, that came on too suddenly for my summer soul. I managed to squeeze in another swim over the weekend, albeit a fairly quick one. Those cooler temps and stormy seas have caused the water to chill quite a bit over the past couple of weeks. Still, it was joyous as always to be in the sun, with my feet in the sand, with the joy of the ocean. It feeds my soul, and every swim counts as we head into October.

Earlier today, as I was thinking about the column, I had something fabulous to write about. I worked it out in my head as I painted my porch. I was tempted to write it at the time, or at least make a note of it into my phone, but I didn’t want yet another trip down and back up the ladder. Now, as I write, I’m sitting here hoping that I remember what it was before I finish. Such is the way of the world with my brain these days. Often in school, when I go to a classroom to assist a teacher with one tech woe or another, as soon as I arrive I tell them where my next visit is so that I can get a reminder when it’s time for me to move on.

Extra-special happy birthday wishes go out to my niece, Evie Gardner Fleisher, who turned 20 years ago on Sept. 27. Time flies. I just can’t believe all of our kids are adults. Other birthday wishes go out this week to Todd Hollister on Sept. 28, Samantha Hargy on Sept. 29, M.V. native Kim Craig Schwartz on Oct. 1, Sandy Joyce, Tricia Willoughby, and Erin Simmons on Oct. 2, and to Harland Gibbs, M.V. resident since 1973, and currently an Island real estate appraiser, who celebrates on Oct. 5.

I received the following from Sofia Anthony regarding the monthly Neighborhood Conventions: “We are an interfaith gathering of laity and clergy committed to fellowship and service on Martha’s Vineyard. We first met on Nov. 13, 1894. We’ve been meeting monthly October through June at various houses of worship. We’re not over. We’re on ‘pause.’ It’s not likely we’ll gather this season. Everyone’s safety is too important. Please remember to carry forth our commitment to fellowship and service. And love. Sofia Anthony, Patricia Correia, Mary-Jean Miner, Barbara Bennett, Carole Early, Arline Harkness, Penny Hinkle, and Susan Waldrop.”

Kindergarten and first grade students will make their way into the school building this week. Maybe more little people will make school feel a bit more “normal.” These first couple of weeks have taken some getting used to. I’m doing a lot of tech support throughout the building as we get up and running. It calls for a lot of record keeping, glove wearing, and hand washing. Masks have become the new fashion statement, as we all admire each other’s and find new places to purchase new ones. I ordered up a few Marine Corps masks this week, including a Marine Mom one. Some people wear college sweatshirts. Some of us wear military attire. Please join Mr. Richard (“Dick”) Johnson and BeWell-MV via Zoom for an informative presentation focusing on ways to minimize the risk of tick-borne illnesses to you, your family, and your pets. Zoom meeting ID: 870 5430 7566; passcode: BeWellMV.

In partnership with the Vineyard Conservation Society, BeWell-MV/CCMHG is also beginning their Saturday Hiking Series this Saturday morning at 10:30 am. During the months of October and November, they’ll be adventuring out on the trails and conservation lands to stretch their legs, and watch the changes autumn brings to our Island home.

Please join them for all or just a few. The’ll meet each Saturday morning at a different location for a safe and socially distanced hike in the great outdoors. Please dress in layers and wear appropriate shoes and a mask. Each participant will receive a copy of the TRAILS MV book and an orange knit cap for safety. This week, meet at Cedar Tree Neck (No. 45). This is followed up by Quansoo Preserve on Oct. 17, and Tom’s Neck Preserve/Mytoi Gardens on Oct. 24. For the full list or for questions, contact Triva Emery BeWell-MV/CCMHG wellness consultant, at triva.emery@gmail.com or 508-329-9200.

Did you watch the debate? As I write this, it’s two days away. I’m trying to psych myself up to watch it. I worry about the days ahead, and feel that unless one of the candidates runs away with the election this year, there is great potential for unrest, or should I say even more unrest, throughout our country. Honestly, I hope that we can find a way to come together before it’s too late; 2020 has been so exhausting. These are trying times. Depression and anxiety are running rampant, with far more people experiencing both than at this time last year. Please, if you are struggling in ANY way, reach out to someone — friend, family, or professional. No one should suffer alone, and there is help, even if it is a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen. Be kind to each other. We are all in this together. One of my pandemic mantras has come from Chris Cuomo over the last few months: “Together, as ever, as one.”

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.