Golf tournament raises $25,000 for Island youth

On Sunday, Sept. 27, the 32nd annual Big Golf Fore Kids Tournament at Mink Meadows Golf Club raised $25,000 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & Islands program (BBBS), according to an email from BBBS regional director J.R. Mell.

BBBS works with more than 400 youth annually to ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships.

Mell gave a brief update during the sendoff, and introduced Walker Roman, a two-year Big Brother to Isaac, a young man from Edgartown. Roman provided golfers a glimpse into his mentoring friendship with Isaac, noting the positive changes he’s seen during that time, and most important, how Isaac’s mother has said, “He’s got his sparkle back” since having Roman in his life.

This year’s tournament followed social distancing guidelines for the 60 golfers in attendance. Players were greeted with individually packaged breakfasts and beverages, and snacks were provided on the course, instead of the traditional post-play luncheon.

With a score of 60, Joe Forte, Jason Shemeth, Ed Taylor, and John Fiorito took home first place, breaking a two-year winning streak for the foursome of Scott Merritt, Cody Brewer, Tom Shockey, and Zack Sylvia, who placed second with a score of 62.

The winners in the longest drive contest for the men’s and women’s category were respectively Jake Glasgow and Kat DeBettencourt. In the closest to the pin contest, the winner for the men was George Rogers. While there was no winner for the women, in lieu, second place for longest drive was awarded to Cindy Chamberlain. Unfortunately, no one took home the coveted hole in one prize, a 2020 Toyota, sponsored by Tufankjian Toyota of Braintree. The winner of the On the Green contest was Cliff Robinson.