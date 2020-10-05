Street construction completed for students

An upgraded crosswalk, sidewalk and connector path to the bike path across from the West Tisbury School has just been completed in time for students walking or biking across Old County Road to safely return to school, according to an email from the West Tisbury Complete Streets Committee (WTCS).

The West Tisbury committee created the project using state Complete Streets funds. The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank granted permission to install the path across their property. “The new crosswalk and enlarged sidewalk on the school side should make crossing safer for students using the path to get to and from school,” said Berta Geller, the committee’s chair.

The WTCS is a committee appointed by the town’s selectmen to coordinate the town’s efforts to make use of funds provided to municipalities by the state to improve road safety and non-vehicular transportation, sidewalks, and shared use paths (SUP) in the town. State Complete Streets funds also paid for the committee’s project earlier this summer to install the new solar powered speed limit signs bracketing the Lambert’s Cove Beach parking lot to slow traffic.

The WTCS has now turned its focus to a plan to complete the SUP along Old County Road, incorporating the State Forest SUP to give walkers, runners, and cyclists a more complete alternative to the main roads in West Tisbury. The committee expects to use funds from the state and other grants to pay for the construction.