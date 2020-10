Court report: Sept. 28 – Oct. 1, 2020

SEPT. 28, 2020

Edney Carias, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/8/82, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Jose C. Dias, Edgartown; DOB 10/20/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Alan Reid, Franklin, Maine; DOB 12/20/54, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Sean G. Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/20/72, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Steven G. Strople, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/26/92, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

OCT. 1, 2020

Pedro Desouza, Edgartown; DOB 12/2/63, trespassing: dismissed.

Dana L. Ragan, West Tisbury; DOB 5/3/79, assault and battery on a family/household member, a second charge of assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.