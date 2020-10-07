Tisbury: Visual and culinary art events

Heard on Main Street: Love your enemies — it will confuse them greatly.

How would you like to try some Saturday morning hikes on-Island? They are sponsored by BeWellMV and Cape Cod Municipal Health in cooperation with Sheriff’s Meadow and the Vineyard Conservation Society. Weather permitting, you gather at 10:30 on Saturday mornings. More at triva.emery@gmail.com.

The YMCA continues to make me feel better, stronger, and just more able to deal with all this other stuff. I cannot say I enjoy wearing a mask while I am walking inside on the treadmill, but learning to cope with that. It has been good to get out and be more active, with a purpose. It is also good to see old friends, and surprisingly even recognizing them with masks on.

You have three options for voting for the President this year. You can mail your vote in within a week or stand in line with many others on Nov. 3 or you can vote early. In-person early voting will be held daily at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility from Saturday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct 30.

The weekday hours for in-person voting at the new fire station will be from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Hours on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 am to noon.

More from our library: Sally Naser will share her hobby with Wildlife Cams through Zoom at 7 pm on Thursday, Oct 15. For nearly 10 years she has been putting wildlife cameras in the woodlands of the Berkshires, gathering wonderful pictures (you can see some of them at crwildlifecam.com). Sally will give a talk, including camera placement strategies. The following evening, after choosing a couple of pictures from Sally’s talk, artist Elizabeth Whelan will lead a workshop on sketching wildlife. (Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 pm.) Email amcdonough@clamsnet.org for meeting access.

The library is even showing us what to cook for supper. Check in on Cooking with Scott on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 6 pm. Professional chef Scott Ehrlich will guide us through a dinner prep of Braised Chicken Thighs with Parsnip Puree. You are welcome to cook in real time, asking questions along the way. The idea here is to put together a fantastic meal with inexpensive ingredients. For meeting access and ingredients, go to vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or email amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Electronics recycling is Saturday, Oct. 10. You have to make an appointment. Sorry I did not know earlier.

I greatly enjoyed my son’s visit last week. He not only did all the odd jobs I’d forgotten about, but he pretty much cleaned the house, and I swear that he removed so many cobwebs I won’t be able to enjoy Halloween this year.

We also had fun, just talking and laughing, and even enjoyed a film or two on Netflix. His company was delightful as usual, and just that did wonders for me.

We all miss the summer sales, so there’s a new one this weekend. Five Artisan and Antique dealers from the Chilmark Flea Market are doing a Columbus Day popup. I love that word. The sale will be this Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 am to 2 pm at 135 Mayflower Lane, right here in town, just off State Road.

Jeri Dantzig’s fused glass and Peter Martiniak’s antiques and jewelry will be offered. They are hosting other vendors with a variety of antiques, pottery, silver and costume jewelry, as well as glassware and clothing. Enjoy your holiday weekend: shop local.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out Monday to Ryan David Dunbar, as well as Lee Lowe and Chris Lowe. Happy birthday to Heather Angelastro and David Finkelstein on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Today, give a stranger one of your smiles. It might be the only sunshine he sees all day.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.