Business of farming classes offered 

The Dukes Conservation District, ACE MV, the M.V. Agricultural Society, and Island Grown Initiative are offering a business education program for farm and green industry owners, as well as workers and value-added business people using local products, according to a press release. The classes are scheduled from 4 to 6 pm on the following dates: Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, Nov. 19.

The instructor for the programs is Julia Shanks. The program is funded by a grant from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to the conservation district.

Julia Shanks, author of “The Farmer’s Office: Tools, Tips and Templates to Successfully Manage a Growing Farm Business,” works with food and agricultural entrepreneurs to help them achieve and maintain financial sustainability. For a preview of the kind of information Julia will provide, see https://thefarmersoffice.com.

The first two sessions will discuss the tools for looking back at past growing seasons and evaluating how things went. Specific topics will include record keeping, reading financial statements, channel analysis (how to evaluate the profitability of different crops).

The third and fourth sessions will provide ways to assess opportunities for future growth or changes in operations. Topics will include cash flow budgeting, enterprise analysis, and financing preparation. Time will also be reserved for a Q and A session.

Those interested in attending the programs are asked to register at acemv.org/farm-finances or to email the Dukes Conservation District at dukesdistrict@yahoo.com.

The registration deadline is Oct. 26. Interested registrants are asked to indicate their preference for at-home participation or group participation at the Agricultural Hall.