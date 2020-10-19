No new COVID-19 cases Monday

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, but an individual who previously tested positive was retested and tested positive again, resulting in an increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases at TestMV.

The asymptomatic testing site has tested 17,281 individuals with 35 positives, 16,829 negatives, and 417 pending results.

The hospital has tested a total of 5,690 patients since March. Of those, 50 have tested positive, 5,635 tested negative, and 5 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 299 individuals. Of those 293 have tested negative and six are pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed another case, bringing the Island’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 85.

Of the Island’s 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Two cases are still being monitored by public health officials.

Through contact tracing, the cases of 31 individuals, or 36 percent of the Vineyard’s cases, have been linked to another individual.

Due to the hospital, boards of health, and the town of Aquinnah all reporting their own data at different times of day, and due to some people being tested at multiple sites, exact numbers can be difficult to calculate. Also, due to some patients being tested at the hospital and TestMV, the number of confirmed cases from each testing site and the total number of cases can not add up.

Of 85 confirmed cases, 51 are female and 34 are male. Of those, 17 of the cases are 50-59 years old, 17 are 20-29 years old, 12 cases are 60-69 years old, 14 are 30-39 years old, 13 are 20 years old or younger, six are 40-49, and six are 70 years or older.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 24. Of those, 21 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 14 are female and 10 are male. Of the 24 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, five are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, five are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and two are over the age of 70.

Massachusetts continues to see positive cases of COVID-19 across the state. On Monday, there were 827 new cases and 15 new deaths. Overall, the state has confirmed 141,474 cases since March and a total of 9,532 deaths from COVID-19.