Aquinnah: Local singer has first single

Cranberry Day was last Tuesday, and it looks like it was a good time. Although it was a “soggy” day, many people came to harvest. Jannette Vanderhoop said that “the berries were plentiful,” which was a pleasant surprise as the last few years there have been good crops as well, which can mean a year of scarcity. Others reported that although it was a wet day, people were enjoying themselves and happy to see each other (following masking and physical distancing rules).

Early voting in Aquinnah has begun. The schedule is as follows: Thursday and Friday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 am to noon. Next week, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. You can also vote in-person on the day of the election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 am to 8 pm at the Aquinnah Town Hall. This Saturday, Oct. 24, is the last day to register to vote. You can register in person from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 8 pm on Saturday. You may register to vote online here: sec.state.ma.us/OVR// If you need to contact the Town Clerk’s office, please email: Gabriella Camilleri townclerk@aquinnah-ma.gov or call 508-645-2304.

The shops at the Cliffs are still open! On the Cliffs has marked everything down 50 percent and will remain open through October. Stony Creek Gifts will remain open weekends (weather permitting) until Thanksgiving.

The Aquinnah Public Library has contactless pick up Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from noon to 4 pm. They are also hosting touchless browsing on Saturday from noon to 3 pm on the deck. Come and browse the stacks outside, and if you touch a book you check it out. On Saturday there is a crafting workshop on how to make leaf garlands at 11 am via Zoom. This Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 5 pm, there will be a virtual book talk by Thomas Dresser on his new book, “The Ghosts of Martha’s Vineyard.” To join the virtual programming email jmatecjek@clamsnet.org.

Proud parents David and Saskia Vanderhoop are promoting their daughter Nanauwe’s first single and music video. Nanauwe is 20 years old and an incredibly talented singer. She just graduated from Musicians Institute in L.A. The song is called “I Am My Spirit” and you can catch the video on YouTube and download the song on Spotify and Apple Music. Congratulations, Nanauwe, on your achievements. Visit nanauwe.com/music.

The Dukes Conservation District, the Adult Continuing Education program of Martha’s Vineyard, the MV Agricultural Society, and the Island Grown Initiative are offering a business education program for farmers, green industry owners and workers, and business people using local products, called The Business of Farming. The instructor for the programs is Julia Shanks, author of “The Farmer’s Office: Tools, Tips and Templates to Successfully Manage a Growing Farm Business.” The program is funded by a grant from the executive office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to the Dukes District. It runs for four Thursdays beginning Thursday Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 pm. You can join in person at the Ag Hall or via Zoom. If you are interested contact: Bill Wilcox, Dukes Conservation District chair, at dukesdistrict@yahoo.com by Oct. 26. The course will cover different financial aspects of farming including budgeting, how to evaluate new opportunities, and preparation. There will be time given for questions and answers in each session.

Happy Birthday to the fabulous Jenna Petersiel who celebrates on the 22nd, and to the equally wonderful Isaac Taylor who celebrates on Sunday. A big Happy Birthday to my loving husband, Dr. Curtis Langer, who celebrates a big birthday on Saturday.

