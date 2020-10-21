West Tisbury: Farm market at Howes House

The wind blew and blew through the trees last week. I am eager for more sky. The oaks take the longest to lose their leaves, so there is still plenty of green in our woods, but soon the winter sky will become apparent. Through the winter, I can see sunsets.

The big news story this week is the house fire in Chilmark. Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw had been out on an earlier call, so arrived in a matter of minutes at what was the Logue house off of South Road. It was already fully engulfed. Bill and Chris Logue were staying in the house across the meadow, saw flames, and called it in. That was around 3 am.

The houses had been built by two brothers on opposite sides of a wide meadow with a path down to Chilmark Pond. They were modern in design, one tall and stately, the other a pair of long, low structures joined together by a wide deck. They had been the place where both families gathered since the 1960s, where children grew up, learned to sail, where grown-ups discussed politics and public policy, shared chores on work weekends, where another generation of children has enjoyed their own barefoot summers.

Fire crews from West Tisbury, Aquinnah, Edgartown, and Tisbury provided mutual aid to Chilmark. Neighbors reported hearing tanker trucks drawing water from Scotchman’s during the night.

Paul Karasik has a collection of original drawings of his cartoons on display at the Film Center. Take a look at his website: paulkarasikcomics.com.

Town Clerk Tara Whiting-Wells has some advice about properly filling out your early/absentee ballots. If you intend to vote by mail and have applied to receive a ballot, it should have arrived by now. The package will contain your ballot, two envelopes, and a sheet of instructions that it might be prudent to read through. After filling in your ballot, it goes in a yellow envelope that is placed inside a white envelope. Make sure to fill in your information on the envelope and make sure to use your residential address, not your P.O. or RFD address. You will see it printed with a bar code on a white label on the front of the yellow envelope. Tara said, “It is where your home is, where you lay your head on your pillow.” You will find everything clear when you have the ballot and envelopes in front of you. Then drop the envelope in the mail or in a dropbox at town hall.

Tara is still in attendance at the Public Safety Building during the week from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, and from 10 am to noon this Saturday and Sunday. Early voting will continue through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

A.C.E. M.V. is offering a free series of business education classes for farm owners, workers, and any interested parties. The first class is Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 pm. Read more and register at acemv.org.

The IGI mobile market will be at the Howes House on Tuesday afternoons from 3 to 4 pm. You may pre-order online at mobile market orders.squarespace. Click the green ‘shop now’ button, and follow prompts to see the selection and place your order. The site is in both English and Portuguese.

You may have noticed that Alley’s porch has been taped off since it reopened. The bench and swing are no longer there, and sitting is not allowed, so the group of friends who gathered for coffee on the porch most afternoons has been displaced. They/we have taken to meeting in the parking lot on Friday afternoons at 4 o’clock, just before the store closes, so one can still pick up one’s mail.

Obviously, the weather has become more consequential. Not sure what will happen when it gets too cold to stand out there. The bench inside is gone, too, and COVID-19 has made it imprudent to sit together in a vehicle. I had offered our porch early in the summer, and suppose we could meet inside the house, masked and socially distanced. The company and conversation would still be excellent. Sadly, the view wouldn’t be as stimulating with folks driving by or stopping to chat on their way into the store. Everything is different these days.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.