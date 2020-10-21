West Tisbury Police to dispose of unused medications

In observance of the DEA’s national Take Back Day, West Tisbury Police will be on hand at the West Tisbury Police Station on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 am to 2 pm to receive unused or unwanted prescription medication for safe disposal. Masks must be worn by those bringing medication, and liquids and needles cannot be received, according to Sgt. Matt Gebo. Gebo said 2020 marks the 19th year the DEA has run such a take-back program. Examples of situations when it would be wise to discard medicine, Gebo said, include unused prescriptions following surgery, or medicines left behind after someone passes away.

“Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” a West Tisbury Police release states. “Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.”

Gebo noted if someone has medicine to drop off but can’t make it to the station Saturday, they can make an appointment with West Tisbury Police anytime in the future.