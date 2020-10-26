SSA to host Zoom meetings on budget and rate adjustments

The Steamship Authority plans to host two Zoom meetings on its 2021 operating budget and 2021 rates adjustments. As The Times reported earlier in October, the ferry line is proposing across-the-board rate increases.

In a press release, the Zoom meetings are described as public opportunities “to learn more about the unique challenges facing the Authority in 2021.” The Zoom meetings will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 pm and Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10 am.

“Each session will begin with a brief presentation, followed by time for questions and answers from the participants,” a release states. “The sessions will run at least 30 minutes, or longer depending on the number of participants and questions.”

The meeting ID is 858 4410 7729. Participation is also available by calling: (929) 436-2866; (301) 715-8592; (312) 626-6799; (669) 900-6833; (253) 215-8782; or (346) 248-7799.