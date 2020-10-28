Joy in life, art, and nature

Experience the delights of nature in photographic work by Libby Ellis in her latest exhibit, “Joyful Participation in a World of Sorrows.” Ellis’ large-scale, black-and-white photographs will be on display through Nov. 7 at the Vineyard Trust’s the Carnegie at 58 N. Water St. in Edgartown. The suggested donation is $5. Also, on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 4 pm, Vineyard Trust and Polly Hill Arboretum invite you to join Barbara Dacey and Libby Ellis for a lively discussion on life, art, and nature. To register for Zoom access, email melissa@mvpreservation.org. For more information, visit vineyardtrust.org, or call 508-627-4440, ext. 118.