Vineyard Haven man charged in SSA shooting incident

The Vineyard Haven man whose gun went off inside a shelter at the Steamship Authority’s Woods Hole terminal is being charged by State Police with discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to spokesman David Procopio.

Joshua R. Robertson, 33, has been issued and will be arraigned on the charge on Nov. 24 in Falmouth District Court, according to Procopio.

Robertson told police he was reaching for his gun in a bag when it went off. The bullet hit him in the torso before piercing a hole in the roof of the shelter. He was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.

Robertson’s name had initially been withheld by police during the investigation.

Robertson was also in apparent violation of SSA regulations, which require that guns on the agency’s property be locked, properly stored, and unloaded.