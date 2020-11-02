Derby provided some normalcy

To the Editor:

I want to say thank you to the MV Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby board, staff and volunteers. Thank you for providing some normalcy in a very un-normal time. I know how much it takes to run events and to do it during a pandemic is almost impossible. As always, you made it seamless and fun for everyone involved. I can’t imagine how complex the conversations were to make it happen and I want to let you know we all know how hard you all worked to make it happen. From the bottom of my heart, to you all, Thank you

Brian Athearn

West Tisbury