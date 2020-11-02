Off to Philly for the sake of democracy

Edgartown residents Beth O’Connor and Jonathan Chatinover are headed to Philadelphia on Monday to serve as poll watchers on Election Day. The husband and wife will be in different North Philadelphia precincts working on behalf of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, according to O’Connor.

“I think several thousand people are coming to help Pennsylvania,” O’Connor said. “I’m at a housing authority and he’s at a community center.”

Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state in the presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Pundits have been saying for weeks that the electoral college-rich state is a tossup. A New York Times poll released over the weekend has Biden leading Trump by 6% in a poll of likely voters. Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes compared to 11 for Massachusetts.

O’Connor said Pennsylvania was the nearest place they felt they could be of use.

“Being on the Vineyard at this time is very frustrating because you’re surrounded by like-minded people,” she said. She added the Vineyard has no voter suppression to worry about.

O’Connor said while Maine has a close Senate race and is closer, voter suppression isn’t much of a threat there.

In Philadelphia, she and Jonathan will watch and report about anyone denied their right to vote and anyone intimidated while waiting to vote. They will do this from outside the polling places they are watching because, O’Connor noted, only Pennsylvania residents are allowed inside those polling places.

The poll watching operation is “really well orchestrated,” she said. She and Jonathan have gone through a training and have a special phone app to help them in their work. If something unusual or urgent arises at one of the polling places they watch, they have a direct line to a “boiler room” of lawyers who can troubleshoot.

O’Connor stressed she and her husband’s jobs are observational only.

“We would never confront,” she said. She also said they are not there to take pictures. The over-arching philosophy is safety first, she said. She noted Pennsylvania is an open carry state so people appearing with firearms visible is a possibility.

It will be a long day. Their days will start at 6:30 am and not end until the last person in line gets through the door to the polling station, she said, which could push past 8:30 pm poll close.

After that, she and Jonathan have two weeks of quarantine.

“We already have our COVID tests scheduled for our return,” she said.

Massachusetts currently requires anyone traveling to Massachusetts to either quarantine for 14 days or have a negative test result within 2 days of returning.

“The reason why I was interested in this is I really hate voter intimidation,” Chatinover said. He said he and O’Connor were “just doing our little part to try to prevent that.”

“The right to vote is paramount,” O’Connor said.

“Everyone should have the right to vote and it shouldn’t be a chore and it shouldn’t be intimidating,” Chatinover said.