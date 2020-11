William Elliott D’Muhala

Sarah Gruner and Christopher D’Muhala of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, William Elliott D’Muhala, on Oct. 27, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. William weighed 8 pounds.

Summer Breslin

Haley Breslin and Patrick Breslin of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Summer Breslin, on Nov. 2, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Summer weighed 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces.