Flags will fly for Veterans Day

The American Legion in Vineyard Haven will be putting up the flags on the Avenue of Flags on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, but due to the pandemic, the Legion is limiting the number of people helping to 12, according to Post Commander Jo Ann Murphy. “We know that people love to be there to see the over 400 flags flown in honor and memory of veterans,” she wrote in an email. “People will be able to drive thru between 8 am and 3 pm. Thank you to everyone who has helped in prior years.”

Meanwhile, for the month of November, the flag at the American Legion hall on Martin Road will be in honor of Thomas L. Morrison Sr., U.S. Army Cavalry, who served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater during WWII. The Legion has been honoring veterans by flying their memorial flags.

In Oak Bluffs, a gathering will be held in lieu of the parade typically put on by the VFW. VFW quartermaster Peter Herrmann said for many years now, the parade in Oak Bluffs has been designated a regional observance site by the Veterans Administration. That designation came this year as well, he noted. Murphy, who is the former veterans agent for the county, said she told the VA the parade morphed into a gathering for safety’s sake. The VA upheld the designation regardless, she said. For nine years now, Herrmann and Murphy said, Oak Bluffs has been the only town or city in Massachusetts with the honor. Jason Balboni, commander of the American Legion in Edgartown, said it was important others curb their inclination to attend so the veterans are kept safe. Murphy seconded that.

“We have a lot of veterans who turn out who are older or who have health problems,” Murphy said. “We have to be careful.”