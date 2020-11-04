Island Grown Initiative receives state grant

The Baker-Polito administration today awarded $13,700 to Island Grown Initiative (IGI), according to a Department of Agricultural Resources press release.

This grant is part of a $500,000 grant package provided to regional Buy Local organizations across the commonwealth for projects that will support the agricultural industries in western, central, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts.

These organizations work to generate consumer awareness and demand for locally grown food products while improving logistical access to these important food sources.

“The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of reinforcing local food system connections and encouraging residents and businesses to buy local,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “Regional Buy Local organizations have been doing great work promoting the commonwealth’s agricultural industry, and these efforts will be just as important in the future to sustain the farming community and local food sectors for generations to come.”

IGI plans to work in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, the West Tisbury Farmers Market, and the Slough Farm Foundation to actively promote and increase direct consumer access to farmers, to provide up-to-date information on local farms, and to purchase and process locally grown and raised produce and other food products for food equity distribution. IGI will also continue its active participation in the statewide Buy Local Coalition.