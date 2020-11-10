Four new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Martha’s Vineyard continues to see new COVID-19 cases with four new confirmed cases Tuesday, three from TestMV and one from the hospital — a day after the hospital reported 20 new cases.

The surge in cases continues an alarming trend for the Island which has now seen 57 new cases in the past two weeks. The spike began on Oct. 26 when a cluster of cases was linked to an Island wedding. Boards of health have confirmed that at least 10 cases since then have been linked to the wedding. Another cluster has popped up at Cronig’s Market, which has seen 10 of its employees test positive for the virus and has closed the store down until Thursday.

These 57 cases in the past two weeks make up 39 percent of the Island’s now total 145 confirmed cases. The other 61 percent of cases were reported over the course of eight months, when testing began in March.

The hospital has tested 6,795 since testing began in March, with 96 positives, 6,599 negatives, and 100 pending results.

TestMV has now tested 19,514 individuals since it began testing in May. Of those, 50 have tested positive, 19,212 negative, and 252 pending results. The town of Aquinnah is also conducting its own testing. Aquinnah has tested 312 individuals with zero positives, 305 negatives, and seven pending results.

Of the four new cases, two were in their 20s, one was under 20 years old, and one was in their 40s.

Of the total 145 confirmed cases, 81 are female and 64 are male. In total 31 are in their 20s, 28 are in their 30s, 25 are in their 50s, 189 are younger than 20, 19 are in their 40s, 16 are in their 60s, and seven are older than 70.

On Friday, the boards of health reported that of all the confirmed cases, 103 are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. One was lost to follow up and the others are being followed by public health officials. The number of non-symptomatic individuals released from isolation individuals is updated every Friday.

The rise in cases is also being seen across the state. There were 2,047 newly reported cases Tuesday. The state’s seven day average positivity rate is now 2.63 percent. There are an estimated 23,702 active cases. Of those 618 are hospitalized and 150 are in the ICU. The average age of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 67.