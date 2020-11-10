Motorist crashes into covered walkway

The driver of a Mercury Cougar accidentally drove into shrubbery and posts supporting a covered walkway at the West Tisbury Post Office Tuesday morning. West Tisbury Fire Rescue and Police responded along with Tri-Town Ambulance and building inspector Joe Tierney.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said nobody was injured in the incident. He said it appears the driver, an elderly man, may have mistaken the accelerator for the brake. The matter has been referred to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, he said. Tierney said emergency repairs would take place and that a contractor was already onsite shoring up the porch.