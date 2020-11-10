SBS reverts to curbside pickup

SBS the Grain Store is returning to curbside pickup amidst the rising number of cases of COVID-19 on the Island.

While no employees at the store have tested positive for the virus, Isabelle Dupon, who works at the store, said the store is being cautious.

“We noticed there’s a really large increase of it and we noticed Cronig’s closed down so we want to be cautious and safe for everybody,” Dupon said.

The store operated by curbside pickup earlier this year when the pandemic first hit. It returned to in-store shopping at the beginning of the summer.

The store is easing into the transition back to curbside only. The year-round store will be closed for Veterans Day and be open 8 am to 12 pm Thursday and Friday for in-person shopping and 9 am to 12 pm for in-person shopping on Saturday.

From 12 pm to 4 pm Thursday and Friday, and Saturday 12 pm to 3 pm, the store will be open for curbside pickup only. Starting Nov. 16, the store will be curbside pickup only.

Those wanting to order by curbside pickup should call ahead and then wait around 20 minutes for the store to get their order ready. In-person shopping will most likely resume once the number of cases on Island returns to lower levels.

“We definitely want to be reopened because we have a lot of products to show and sell. We’re definitely hoping it’ll be temporary. We want to make sure everyone is safe and everything. Until it can kind of get a little more under control because there’s been so many increases in cases,” Dupon said.

SBS is also offering a take-out window where people can order items in person at the store while socially distancing, but the store is encouraging people to call ahead to avoid crowded parking lots.