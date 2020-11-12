SSA employee tests positive for COVID-19

A ferry employee assigned to the MV Martha’s Vineyard has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Steamship Authority press release.

The employee last worked aboard the ferry during a watch that began at noon Sunday, Nov. 8, and ended with the vessel’s 11:30 am Monday, Nov. 9. “Following that shift, the employee was informed that a relative with whom there had been close contact had tested positive for COVID-19,” the release states. “The employee then was tested and received the positive results on Thursday.”

The name of the employee is not being disclosed to ensure that private health information remains confidential.

According to the release, other employees in close contact with the affected employee are being notified. “Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after they receive a negative test result or are cleared to work by a medical professional,” the release states. “No operational changes or interruptions are anticipated as a result of this incident.”

The SSA has instituted a protocol of cleaning ferries every night with hospital-grade disinfectants. Terminals and vessels also disinfect high-touch areas including hand railings, table tops, door handles, seats, faucets, and toilets, the release states.

“The Authority will work closely with public health officials to guide its efforts to share information and public health recommendations with passengers and Steamship employees who may have come into contact with the employee,” according to the release.