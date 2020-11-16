High school temporarily suspends all in-person learning

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) has suspended in-person learning the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 20 due to the increasing number of cases in the school community, and the emergency of community spread on-Island, according to a letter sent by principal Sara Dingledy to families.

No students will come into the building to work in the cafeteria in learning cafes or with teachers. Due to contact tracing, several staff members will be in quarantine, “even those who receive a negative test result,” the letter states. “Please know that at this time all close contacts of known cases have been notified.”

“This necessary quarantining will result in significantly reduced supervision in our student support spaces, making it impossible to run our program as we have since September.”

Dingledy wrorte that, when school officials formulated the reopening plan in August, measures were put in place to be ready for this type of situation, and she is grateful the school will be able to “maintain stability” during the closure.

Although any in-person learning will be suspended, the letter states that the high school will continue to deliver comprehensive remote instruction to students, “each and every day.”

Lunches will be available for pickup from 11 am to 12 pm each school day at the tent near the horticulture greenhouse. Go to the MVRHS website to pre order.

Additionally, Dingledy wrorte that the high school will fall in line with the postponement of increased in-person instruction for all-Island schools.

“We will not move into a wider in-person hybrid model on November 30 as originally planned. As Dr. D’Andrea stated, we will meet regularly to determine a date to bring more students back into the building, and we plan to update the community weekly about our deliberations,” Dingledy wrote.

On Nov. 30, the letter reads that the high school will be modifying their current schedule, moving from a five-block day back to the traditional four-block day. This change, according to the letter, is in response to feedback from parents and students regarding workload.

Dingledy wrote that the new daily schedule will be sent out to families next week.