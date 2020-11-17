Edgartown Town Hall reverts to appointment only 

Edgartown Town Hall has reverted to being open by appointment only due to the surge in cases the Vineyard has seen in the last three weeks.

The town hall closed its doors in March before reopening the first floor in September. Those wanting to make an appointment should contact town employees via the town website phone and email directory.

“Out of an abundance of caution we’ve shifted and gone back to the position we were in a couple months ago,” town administrator James Hagerty said. “In light of everything going on, I think it’s the best bet for the town.”