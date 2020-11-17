Man taken into custody after Woods Hole ferry incident

A man was taken into custody in Woods Hole Monday night after he attempted to get on a ferry without paying his fare, according to Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll.

“At approximately 7:30 pm on Monday, 11/16, a report was received of a male individual at the Woods Hole terminal who attempted to gain access to the MV Martha’s Vineyard without paying his fare,” Driscoll wrote in an email. “Terminal personnel reported the individual appeared to be impaired. About 15 minutes earlier, the man had driven onto the Authority’s property and did not have a ticket for himself or his vehicle. He parked his vehicle in the staging lanes as directed by Authority personnel and briefly went into the ticket office, but was acting erratically and did not attempt to purchase a ticket. He then left the ticket office and approached the ticket booth at the foot of Slip No. 2 as the vessel was loading for its 7:30 pm departure. He rushed past terminal personnel and ran onto the vessel’s vehicle deck before being subdued by Authority personnel. The Falmouth Police Department arrived at the scene minutes later and took the individual into custody.”

Driscoll wrote that the departure of the Martha’s Vineyard was delayed by about 25 minutes as a result.

“We thank the Falmouth Police Department for their assistance in this situation, and will continue to work with them, the Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard during any subsequent investigation,” Driscoll wrote.

Falmouth Police could not be immediately reached for comment.