Poet’s Corner

A Poem inside Our Long-Distance Relationship

From Martha’s Vineyard

By James Miller

When I think of this lovely earth

and how a pen has given birth

to the bright language of the stars,

I know then that you are not far

when I walk out to the night’s sand

to look for planes which will soon land

as fireflies do in June. And oh to spot

your darling plane beneath the moon!

For even when your plane flies out,

there are still stars for me to count

across the circle of the sky

where I can gaze as through your eyes

to see what you will see at dawn —

such is my love, such is my song.

So let the stars become our home,

and let the magic of the ocean’s foam

bring in new waves that are as bold

as we who live this story told

by heartbeats of my distant voice.

For to wait here is my soul’s choice.

A choice whose tide is without end

as long as angels will still send

my words upon this moonlit night

where here is there, and home is flight.

James Miller lives in Aquinnah and is the author of “Shell Songs” (White Violet Press). He is also a singer-songwriter, and his music can be heard on jamesmillerarts.com.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.