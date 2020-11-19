UPDATED – Island Home repaired after missing several trips

Several trips of the Island Home were canceled Thursday morning due to mechanical issues, according to the Steamship Authority.

“The programmable logic controller — an electronic component that controls various engine functions — on the MV Island Home requires replacement,” Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for the SSA, wrote in an email.

While the SSA initially planned to run the MV Gay Head in the Island Home’s place, the ferry has since been repaired and is going back into service, Driscoll wrote in an email.

“Repairs have been made to the Island Home and we are now planning to run the vessel starting with its 1:15 pm trip from Woods Hole,” he wrote.

In the earlier statement, Driscoll wrote that three round trips of the Island Home were canceled as a result of the breakdown. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and appreciate their patience as we work to resolve the situation.”

MV Island Home trips at 8:15, 9:30, 10:45, and 12 noon have all been canceled. Earlier trips were also canceled, according to the SSA website.

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367