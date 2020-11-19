Times named Distinguished Newspaper of the Year

It’s a record not even the New England Patriots and Tom Brady can boast. For the fourth straight year, The Martha’s Vineyard Times competed for Newspaper of the Year during the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s fall awards.

The Times, after winning Newspaper of the Year for three consecutive years, was named a Distinguished Newspaper of the Year by the NENPA judges. Seven Days, a Vermont newspaper, won the top prize and the Ellsworth American in Maine was also named a Distinguished Newspaper of the Year for weekly newspapers with distribution of 5,000 or more.

The awards ceremony was held virtually because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Awards like this are wonderful validation of how we define our community role, and we are very appreciative,” Publisher Peter Oberfest said. “As publishers, though, Barbara and I see what our entire staff must do, especially in such a difficult year, just to get a great newspaper done and out the door each week. So, thanks to our team, as well as our readers, advertisers and contributors.”

“We are so honored to be in such distinguished company with the Ellsworth American and Vermont’s Seven Days, which are both terrific publications,” Associate Publisher Jamie Kageleiry said. “I’m so proud of the hard work of the entire team at The MVTimes, and appreciate the ongoing support of Peter and Barbara Oberfest.”

“This is a great accomplishment for our staff, which puts in incredible hours and effort to bring complete coverage of the Island — from our news staff, to our advertising team, to our production staff,” Editor George Brennan said. “This year has put a particular strain on our entire staff, but they’ve come through time and time again to bring you important information in a timely and accurate manner.”